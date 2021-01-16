Police searching for suspect who robbed Greensboro bank

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank Thursday.
According to police, officers responded to the State Employees Credit Union on E. Elmsley Drive in reference to the robbery.
The suspect was described as a black female, 5’7”, 160 pounds, wearing a red face mask, puffy red jacket, and carrying a red and blue backpack.
She left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. They are now looking to identify the woman in surveillance photos.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.