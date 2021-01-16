Police searching for suspect who robbed Greensboro bank

According to police, officers responded to the State Employees Credit Union on E. Elmsley Drive in reference to the robbery.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to the State Employees Credit Union on E. Elmsley Drive in reference to the robbery.

The suspect was described as a black female, 5’7”, 160 pounds, wearing a red face mask, puffy red jacket, and carrying a red and blue backpack.

She left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. They are now looking to identify the woman in surveillance photos.