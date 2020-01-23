REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager.

Police say, Billy Ranson Jenkins, 14, was last seen January 21, 2020, after leaving his home in Reidsville, NC.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Rockingham County Communications at 336-634-3300 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

