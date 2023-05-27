Police searching for suspect in Dollar Tree robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a Winston-Salem business Saturday.
Winston-Salem police said they responded to the Dollar Tree at 3039 Waughtown Street on a reported robbery shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Officers said the suspect entered the store wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses, jeans, and black shoes and took out a gun.
The suspect was last seen running into the parking lot and getting into a silver 4-door sedan.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this robbery, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
This story is developing stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
