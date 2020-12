According to Greensboro police, an armed man entered the business and took cash then left on foot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed the Smile Market gas station on W. Market Street in Greensboro Wednesday.

According to Greensboro police, the armed man entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 20’s wearing a white mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black track pants, and white shoes.