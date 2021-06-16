Police seeking community's help in identifying those on scene following shooting outside Burlington store

No one was reported to have been injured in the shootings, police said.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two vehicles and a convenience store were struck by gunfire early Saturday morning in Burlington.

According to the Burlington Police Department, the incident happened at Cruizer's located on North Church Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the business and two vehicles within the parking lot had been struck by gunfire.

No one was reported to have been injured in the shootings, police said.

Investigators are now seeking the community's help in identifying possible people who were on the scene that might have further knowledge of the incident.