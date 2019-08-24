WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police need your help finding a missing woman. They issued a silver alert this morning for 55-yr-old Patricia Thompson.

She was last seen walking Friday afternoon in the 4500 block of Renigar Street in Winston-Salem.

Police say she's 5'3" and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a floral shirt over a black t-shirt and a long brown skirt. She's also carrying around two bags of clothes which may help police or you identify her.

Police say that she has a cognitive disorder. If you see her please call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.