GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Greensboro police are warning you to be on the look out for card skimmers after discovering one attached to an ATM in the area of Randlemand Road. Investigators did not release which ATM had the issue.

The skimmer was placed inside the card reader to skim off your card number while you use the ATM.

Detectives say you should keep tabs on your bank account to make sure there's not any unusal transactions. If you notice anything strange, contact your bank and then police.

The investigation to find the person responsible for the skimmer is still on-going.