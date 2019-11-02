GREENVILLE, N.C. — Long-time North Carolina U.S. Congressman Walter B. Jones died weeks after he entered hospice for a previous hip injury. Jones, 76, died in Greenville on Sunday afternoon, a news release from his office said.

RELATED: NC Congressman Walter B. Jones Dies Weeks After Entering Hospice Care

Gov. Cooper released the following statement today on the passing of Rep. Walter Jones: "I am grateful for the life and service of my longtime friend Congressman Walter Jones Jr. He was a public servant who was true to his convictions and who will be missed."

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) issued the following statement on the passing of Congressman Walter B. Jones, Jr.: “Congressman Walter B. Jones, Jr. was the true embodiment of a public servant. He will be long remembered for his tireless advocacy for Eastern North Carolina, which he loved dearly, and for always following his convictions, no matter the political cost. He always did what he felt was right for his constituents, his district, and his country, and it was no wonder why he was so widely admired and trusted. It was a true honor to serve with Walter Jones. Susan and I send our deepest condolences to Joe Anne and his loving family.”

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) today issued the following statement: “Today, North Carolina lost a strong advocate and I lost a friend. Congressman Jones served the people of his state with passion in the General Assembly and the U.S. Congress. During his tenure, our state and country went through important trials and came out stronger because of his work. I will miss him, and so will thousands of others."

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes released the following statement: "Walter Jones was a man of decency, honor, and upstanding moral character. He and I used to travel together back and forth from North Carolina when I had the privilege of serving alongside him in Congress. Jones' legacy will undoubtedly be the unequivocal advocacy he put forth for the men and women who serve in this country's armed forces, and not just those who lived in his district, but across the nation. There was no better champion for eastern North Carolina than Walter Jones. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."