Early voting is just around the corner and preparations are underway

One-stop early voting kicks off Thursday for the November election and the final preparations are underway. Poll workers say they are ready

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Poll workers have been preparing for weeks. Ballot boxes and signs are set up. Computers are refreshed and ready to go.

Poll workers in Rockingham County are eager to help their community perform their civic duty.

Dayne Blair has helped with elections for 30 years.

"I enjoy seeing the people come in and they'll say 'are you still here' and they'll make a joke of it but I just enjoy it, I enjoy all of it," said Blair.

A lot has changed but Blair's passion to help has never faded.

"The first time was over at the armory, the national guard armory, I had to write names in a big book, there was no computers," she said.

It's that experience that is helping Roger Shelton.

"She's been a big help today," said Shelton.

After retiring two years ago, Shelton decided to do it for the first time this year.

"Really I just wanted to come in contact again with people i haven't seen in years because I went to school up here at the old Wentworth school," said Shelton.

Shelton and Blair are not the only ones stepping up.

Rockingham County Elections Director, Paula Seamser, said there are about 50 poll workers for early voting in the county.

"A lot of them do think it's volunteer and I think that's awesome that they want to volunteer the hours and I said 'well you get paid, it's not a lot of money, but you do get paid' and they say 'you get paid?', so it's great," said Seamser.

The pole workers said it's their civic duty to help. In turn, they encourage everyone to cast their ballot.

"I think everyone ought to be a good citizen and vote," said Shelton.

"It's your opinion that counts," said Seamser.

If you're not registered to vote, make sure you have proof you've lived in that county for 30 days. You can do that through piece of mail or a drivers license and then you're off to vote.