GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready to sneeze, like a lot. We're talking about all things pollen. You know that yellowish color that's left all over our cars!

The WFMY News 2 Skycam captured something very spring-like in the air and we’re not talking about lightning. The Skycam over downtown Greensboro captured what appeared to be a pollen cloud explosion!

The pollen cloud formed as 40-50 mph whipped across the city and sent pollen in the air. In the video you can see it exploding on the left-hand side, creating a haze across the city.

Now that's something to sneeze about!

