WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A woman was assaulted at a polling location in Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

According to Winston-Salem Police, the incident occurred at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center located at 2001 Pittsburg Avenue.

The disturbance involved a local polling volunteer, Miss Stevens and a local voter, Miss McBride.

After investigating, officers served Miss McBride with a criminal summons for misdemeanor assault.

The disturbance was resolved without interruption to polling/voting activities.

The Director of Elections for Forsyth County was contacted and made aware of the incident.

