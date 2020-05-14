GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown to summer has started. Although the pandemic is putting a damper on travel plans and some summer fun, people are still finding a way to make the most of staying home.

High Point City Lake's Pool will not reopen this summer because of the uncertain road that lies ahead.

Greensboro and Winston-Salem have not yet made a decision.

That uncertainty is inspiring some to just get a pool of their own.

"Mostly what I hear is people saying hey if this is our new normal why not get a pool and have a staycation in the backyard and make living at home and staying at home a lot more fun," said Katina Fagnan owner of River Pools in Greensboro.

Fagnan said it's in such high demand, her business is seeing a spike.

"The puzzles get old the games get old and you really want to do something fun," said Fagnan.

Her daughter Alexus also works at the business.

"I personally feel like it’s one of those things to where people are like, 'Well, if this is how it’s going to be and this is something I have considered in the past,' that maybe they are thinking, 'Well why not do it at a time like now?'" said Alexus.

Marketing manager Cristian Shirilla says business is up 140 percent from last year.

"Forty-five days ago we would've never expected this to happen in the pool industry," said Shirilla.

The company, which is based in Virginia and has other locations in different states, has received 7,000 requests for quotes for inground pools. A majority of which have come in the last 45 days, according to Shirilla.

Whether you're swimming in your own pool with your family, or a friend's pool – is it safe?

State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson says you shouldn't be at risk from swimming in a pool, but the pool deck is where you might run into a problem

"If people are congregating on the deck and are close to each other or they're in the restroom in the facility and congregating in the facility. That's more of the risk than the actual pool water itself," said Tilson.

Even though High Point City Lake's pool will be closed this summer – it won't sit idle.

The city plans to start phase one of the masterplan, which includes renovations like new slides and a lazy river.

