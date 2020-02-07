Ready to dive in? Here's which Triad pools are open this summer

Some are closed altogether while others are open with new guidelines.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cooling off at Triad pools--like most things these days--looks a little different this summer.

Some are closed altogether while others are open with new guidelines.

Greensboro city and Guilford county pools are closed. Washington Terrace Pool in High Point is open for swimming and in Winston-Salem, four city pools are open.

"Some of [the changes are] gonna look pretty similar to a lot of other places you go to," said High Point Parks and Recreation special facilities manager Colten Marble, "People are gonna be masked, face coverings, we have a temperature check station that's required."

City pools in Winston-Salem and High Point are also closing more frequently for cleanings during the day.

"The capacities of our pools are significantly lower than they have been in the past," said Winston-Salem Aquatics Supervisor Heather Candelora.

Marble and Candelora said that means pools have to have more staff at each pool that is open to keep up with cleaning and usual lifeguarding duties.

"With the staff that we had we could only open four pools and we also had to look at what pools have the biggest area so that we could offer proper social distancing," said Candelora.

Some of those considerations could be why some pools are choosing to stay closed.

The Guilford County Health Department said about 15 percent of privately owned public pools have not opened this season.

"If you have a local organization to where they would have to rely on volunteers or something like that it may not be realistic," said Marble.

The pools that are open hope to offer families a place to relax that can be hard to find these days.