The Galilee Missionary Baptist Church is hosting the three-day Inaugural KIDSmart Consignment sale, starting August 22.

New and gently used clothes, toys, baby gear and equipment will be up for sale at affordable prices.

All families are welcome to participate as consignors, a membership is not required.

Consignors get 66% of sales price of all sold items, the remaining 34% supports the church's scholarship program for high school seniors.

Consignment shop hours are below:

Thursday, August 22: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, August 23: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 24: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Galilee Missionary Baptist Church is located on 4129 Northampton Drive, Winston-Salem, NC. 27105.

For more information on this event, visit the official page.