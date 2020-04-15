GREENSBORO, N.C. — Folks keep finding ways to help.

We've all seen the store shelves--soap, gloves and masks are in high demand.

That's why a Greensboro woman put together what she calls "Covid-19 care kits".

Char Lehew put together 107 of those kits and gave them all away Tuesday.

No two kits were the same but they all had cleaning supplies in them. She was overwhelmed by people's reactions.

"[They showed] gratitude towards me that I did not deserve," said Lehew who said more than 75 people donated the supplies, "it's what we're supposed to do, it's what we're supposed to do."

She spent a week assembling the kits after neighbors and friends brought her the supplies. She said some even ordered things through Amazon and had it shipped to her house.

She posted about the idea on social media and even put a sign in her yard to spread the word.

Lehew brought the kits to a Greensboro neighborhood off Summit Avenue and lined the sidewalk with the bags. She also handed some directly to drivers passing by. She called the event a pop-up distribution.

She said her kits are for anyone in need but the idea was to help people with lower incomes who may not be able to afford cleaning supplies.

"This virus doesn't care about your skin color or how much money you make," said Lehew, "the faster we slow the spread of the virus, the faster we can get back to normal life."

Lehew said she still has a few supplies leftover and she plans to hold at least two more pop-up giveaways.

