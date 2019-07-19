GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scattered storms moved through the Piedmont Triad. It was just what we needed to cool us down from that summertime heat! The High today reached 93 and places that got rain saw up to a 20-degree drop in temperature to the low 70s.

However, the storms brought lightning, heavy rain, and even trees down. In Davidson County, video captured strong wind gusts and sideways rain as a tree limb was pulled apart. This was in Silver Valley.

In another video, it was all about the lightning! We counted five strikes in just a matter of seconds.

At its peak, Duke Energy reported more than 3,000 power outages in the Triad with most in Guilford County.