'I have to protect my parents, I'm angry' | Porch pirate steals package full of pandemic cleaning supplies

A Greensboro woman said her parents have underlying health conditions, so she orders almost everything online these days. A thief stole her last delivery.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It doesn't have to be the holidays for porch pirates to strike.

One Greensboro woman learned that the hard way.

According to a Greensboro Police incident report, a package was stolen from a home on Oberlin Drive on October 6 in the middle of the day.

The homeowner told WFMY News 2 she would like to remain anonymous, but still expressed her frustrations.

"It just makes me angry that people risk everything for something they don't even know what they're going to end up getting."

What the thief did end up getting was a box full of cleaning supplies that the victim said were much-needed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since all these cleaning supplies are very expensive nowadays, it was a little over 100 dollars worth is what he took."

She stated her parents are in their 60's and have underlying health conditions like diabetes.

She visits them weekly, so she said she needs to be extra cautious.



"I try to take care of myself because I do have my parents that I want to protect."



The homeowner provided WFMY News 2 with home surveillance video of culprit caught on camera.

"He came and he looked straight at the camera and saw it was there but still chose to go and take the package."