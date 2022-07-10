Portsmouth readies to rename street 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Bobby Scott will be in attendance to present proclamations honoring the hometown music legend.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is gearing up to celebrate one of its shining hometown stars.

Later this month, Grammy award-winning musician Missy Elliott will have a street renamed in her honor.

McLean Street will become "Missy Elliott Boulevard" in honor of the music legend. The street serves the Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College and the future Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

Elliott herself will be on-hand for the grand unveiling on October 17. The city says a parade will be held and Elliott will be presented with the Key to the City.

On Friday, city officials held a press conference at Manor High School offering more details about the renaming ceremony.

"The ceremony will take place here at Manor High School football field. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m.” said Mayor Shannon Glover.

Afterward, officials are planning a parade at Manor High School Stadium that will feature several university and high school marching bands. Mayor Glover said Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Bobby Scott will be in attendance to present proclamations honoring Elliott.

Portsmouth School Board Vice Chair LaKeesha Atkinson hopes this honor will inspire young people across the city.

"This is how we’re going to bring our city together," she said. "This is how we’re going to bring our schools together and this is how we’re going to continue to give our children hope."

City leaders said the ceremony at Manor High School won't impact school operations. McLean Street will also be blocked off for the sign unveiling.

Elliott is a 1990 graduate of Manor High School (previously named Woodrow Wilson High School), which she visited back in 2019 while in the area and donated $25,000.

Since her career beginnings in 1991, Elliott has released six studio albums, won four Grammys, worked with fellow big names in the industry like Timbaland and Aaliyah, and has ultimately been lovingly deemed the "Queen of Hip Hop."