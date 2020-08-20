Positive coronavirus cases reported at two schools in the Alamance-Burlington School System

The affected schools were said to be Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary school and Highland Elementary school.

There has been a report of positive cases of the coronavirus at two Alamance Burlington Schools.

A school board member says Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary school in Elon closed for cleaning on Monday after two people tested positive.

School board member Patsy Simpson also says there was at least one case at Highland Elementary school in Burlington.