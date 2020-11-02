WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing vessel. The Coast Guard said it was alerted Tuesday morning after finding debris floating about 126 miles southeast of Wilmington.

The Coast Guard said the watchstanders at the Coast Guard District Five command center in Portsmouth, Virginia received a distress alert around 11:00 a.m.

Search teams in water and by helicopter are looking for the possible missing vessel.

The Coast Guard said there have been no confirmed reports of missing vessels.

Anyone in the boating or fishing community with information should call the District Five command center at 757-398-6231.

PHOTOS | Debris found off Wilmington, NC Debris found by aircrews from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina approximately 126 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina Feb. 11, 2020. Debris found by aircrews from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina approximately 126 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina Feb. 11, 2020. Debris found by aircrews from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina approximately 126 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina Feb. 11, 2020.





TRENDING STORIES

'I hope his parents see this and are disappointed' | Porch pirate strikes in Greensboro

'The truth will not change' | Family of Jason Corbett responds to overturned convictions in N.C. courts

Purse-snatcher targeting unattended shopping carts at Triad grocery stores, deputies say

TRENDING ON YOUTUBE

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775