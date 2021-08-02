Teen gets stitches after likely shark bite in North Carolina

The teen's father, Ivan Nekrasov, says the family was visiting from Tennessee and the teen was in waist-deep water when he was bitten.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — A 15-year-old visiting Wrightsville Beach needed 15 stitches in his leg after he was bitten by what officials think was a shark.

Town Manager Tim Owens said lifeguards and emergency personnel tended to the boy's injury after he walked out of the water on July 27. The teen's father, Ivan Nekrasov, says the family was visiting from Tennessee and the teen was in waist-deep water when he was bitten.