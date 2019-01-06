YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — Storms rocked the Piedmont Triad Friday bringing hail, and strong wind damage.

A possible tornado might have even caused heavy damage in Yanceyville in Caswell County. The National Weather Service will have to investigate in order to confirm.

The area hit hard includes the Farmer Lake Marina in Yanceyville. A roof was lifted off a picnic shelter and thrown to the ground. A number of trees were also snapped in half.

Meteorologist Tim Buckley said there was a lot of rotation at the time on radar in that area.

The Lake warden said he saw a funnel cloud come down and lift but again the National Weather Service will have to investigate the damage.

In Rockingham County, there was significant damage to trees on homes in the area of Wolf Island Road and Elon Drive. There was also damage along Crutchfield Road.

Emergency crews were going door to door to check on families impacted by the storm.

Other areas in the Triad were hit by hail damage. Many areas reported large size hail.

In Greensboro, a tree fell onto a truck but both the man and dog inside were unharmed.

The storm also knocked out a power line in Kernersville. Don Ward shared this photo of the power line that zapped a number of yards leaving a long burn line. The wire completely burned through the ground.

Check out what the storm did to this power line in Kernersville. The wire completely burned through the ground!

Don Ward

Other viewer photos from across the Piedmont Triad reveal large hail and also very ominous storm clouds.