GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Tropical Storm Michael has slammed into the Piedmont Triad and across the state bringing significant and widespread damage.

Michael has dumped heavy rain causing flooding and wind damage across the state.

The Piedmont Triad has widespread damage from flooding, fallen trees, and power outages.

RELATED: LIST: School Closings, Delays in the Triad for Friday

SUSPECTED TORNADO

WFMY News 2 received reports of a possible tornado that touched down in Reidsville in Rockingham County Thursday afternoon. A tornado warning was issued for both Rockingham and Caswell Counties but has since expired. According to the Reidsville Fire Department, there is lots of tree damage in the area.The National Weather Service will probably investigate the damage in Reidsville to determine if it was a tornado.

PHOTOS | Michael Pounds The Triad, NC With Heavy Rain And Flooding

PHOTOS | Michael Pounds The Triad, NC With Heavy Rain And Flooding

POWER OUTAGES

It's lights out all over the Triad.

The Duke Energy outage map is showing hundreds of thousands of people without power in the Piedmont Triad as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Michael Causes Thousands of Power Outages Across Triad

Here's what the Duke Energy outage map is reporting as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday:

Guilford County: 88,000 customers out

Forsyth County: 42,000 customers out

Davidson County: 11,000 customers out

Alamance County: 20,000 customers out

Rockingham County: 30,000 customers out

Randolph County: 20,000 customers out

Stokes County: 6,000 customers out

Davie County: 4,800 customers out

What to do when the power goes out during a storm

Intense video captures the moment a power line exploded at Latham Park during flooding caused by Michael.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

A state of emergency has been declared in Guilford and Davidson counties. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has also declared a state of emergency for the City of Greensboro.

RELATED: State of Emergency Declared For Parts Of The Triad As Michael Dumps Heavy Rain

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday while announcing the activation of the National Guard.

RELATED: 'Michael Still a Threat, Should Be Taken Seriously': Gov. Cooper Warns

SWIFT WATER RESCUES

Gov. Roy Cooper said dozens of swift water rescues have taken place across the state including in Guilford and Forsyth Counties. In Danville, VA crews have also performed swift-water rescues due to flooding.

Live Blog: Michael Arrives in the Carolinas #StormTrack2

APARTMENT EVACUATIONS

Flooding has caused apartment evacuations in Winston-Salem. Firefighters evacuated people from their apartments on Ladera Crest on 25th Street due to the rising waters.

Apartment Evacuations in Winston-Salem. Pic Courtesy: Winston-Salem Fire Dept.

There’s also another report of evacuations at the Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem.

FLOODING PROBLEMS

Tropical Storm Michael has caused widespread flooding in the Piedmont Triad. A flash flood warning was issued for the Piedmont Triad. The storm dumped heavy rain across the state causing flooding.

Here's a look at the flooding at Elkin High School including both the football and baseball fields.

In Danville, also hit hard with flooding as cars were seen in flood waters while trying to get around the area.

This was the scene at the intersection of Wildwood Rd and Main Street in Salem, VA. Christina Garnett, a Virginia resident, captured footage of high flood waters from Hurricane Michael as she made her way home.

Check out this flooding video in King!

© 2018 WFMY