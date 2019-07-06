GREENSBORO, N.C. — One day you're just heading to work at the post office and hours later you're celebrating $1 million lottery win. Meet U.S. Postal Service worker Cedric McBroom of Greensboro. Tuesday his financial status changed after he did one thing--he bought a scratch-off ticket.And it delivered a $1 million prize.

“I’m excited,” said McBroom, of Greensboro. “I can’t even really describe how I feel yet.” McBroom told lottery officials he bought the lucky $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket on his way to work Monday morning when he stopped at the Dong Phuong Oriental Market on Farmington Drive in Greensboro. He put the $20 ticket in his truck console and forgot about it.

The next morning he heard his son shouting from the garage, “Dad! Dad! Am I seeing what I think I’m seeing?” McBroom’s son walked in with the ticket scratched off to reveal the $1 million prize. McBroom couldn’t believe his eyes.

“We called his brother into the room,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we were all seeing the same thing. Once we all realized it was real, we just did like a three-way hug and jumped up and down.” McBroom claimed his prize Tuesday. He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $424,506.

McBroom has big plans for the winnings. Most will go in savings, he's going to help his sons and visit his wife's family in California. Along the way, he want's to stop in Vegas and test his lucky streak.

