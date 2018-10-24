GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — When there is a pothole, there are many people you would like to be mad at.

This time though, it isn't the city of Greensboro, Guilford County, or even the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

After digging all day through documents,a property deed says the pothole should be fixed by the surrounding businesses.

Person after person after person hit the pothole today.

Every time another car rounded the corner, it could have been them too. I spoke with a man today who says his wife's car had two tires destroyed by the pothole, and another woman on her way to get her prescriptions today blew a tire as well.

As you can imagine, she wasn't happy.

"Angry. This has taken my day. Frustration. Just -- totally frustrated," said Jana Carroll.

The businesses are responsible because many, if not all, the businesses are in an HOA of sorts.

According to the deed they're supposed to be paying into a fund that would maintain the road, but as we can tell -- that isn't happening.

© 2018 WFMY