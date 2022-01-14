'We're all ready' | Power crews gear up for Triad winter storm

Utility crews across the Triad have been preparing for days, inspecting trucks, and making sure they have their gear ready, with a winter storm on the way.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Utility crews are inspecting and stocking their trucks and making sure their gear is in top shape before heading out for the winter storm aiming for the Triad.

Crews started their preparations days ago. High Point Electric crews were finishing their day-to-day work Friday before the all-hands-on-deck effort starts this weekend.

"We start thinking about material on our trucks, getting everything prepared. We obviously know bad weather is coming," said Wayne Nixon, a lineman with High Point Electric.

Nixon said they've been making sure the chainsaws are sharp and trucks are in good shape before they leave for a big weather event.

They won't wait until the storm finishes before heading out the door to get the lights back on for you.

"There’s a lot of work involved in this that people that aren’t in this business have no idea and a lot of them think themselves it’s like a light switch in their house when they switch it on everything just comes back on," said Nixon, "But with us, we’re dealing with adverse conditions the snow, the sleet, rain, and we got lines down tangled up all over and all that’s got to be sorted out. So there’s a lot that goes into it that people have no idea."

Randolph Electric is bringing in extra crews from sister cooperatives for help.

Workers were getting trucks ready Friday.

"For the most part we’re trained enough that we respect what we’re dealing with but we respect electricity," said Randolph Electric Line Superintendent Daniel Maness.

Randolph Electric is warning its customers this could be a multi-day outage event, and to prepare for that worst-case scenario.

"Just be patient. What they’re calling for us going to be a long-drawn-out thing it looks like so just be patient. We will be coming. It may take a little while," said Maness.

But either way, both men say braving the elements to get people out of the dark is well worth it.