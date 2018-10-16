GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — Nearly a week after Michael came through the Triad taking out power across our area, almost everyone in Greensboro has their power back.

By Tuesday late afternoon, there are just over 1,600 outages in Guilford County. At one point, there were nearly 100,000.

Time. It's something we don't always think about except maybe when we don't have much of it.

However, Marie and Gerry Petra have always thought about time.

"It's Gerry and Son Clock Repair," Marie said.

Gerry owned a clock repair business for years, and now his son runs it. This week, Gerry and Marie have thought about time even more than usual, and how to kill it.

"Oh well I hold a flashlight and read a book," said Marie.

"I talked to my son and he said well Dad, you've got a lot of time to finish all those books you started," chuckled Gerry.

Their power went out on Thursday, and at noon on Tuesday they still were without.

With every tick, tock, and chime, they're reminded it's more time without power.

"We still have the flashlights and different things going around the house, but we were just hoping each day that we would have power," said Marie.

But as the clock continued to wind, their hope for power today dimmed.

"The Mayor said that everyone in Guilford County would have power by Tuesday sometime, but I don't know," said Marie.

WFMY News 2's Janson Silvers did a drive through of a few of the neighborhoods still without power nearly a week later, and see how they have held up.

Duke Energy said it is really just a numbers game when it comes to who gets electricity back first. They try to determine which areas repaired will get power back to the most people at one time. If they fix this area and it only puts up power for 100 people, but one street over they can get power back up for 1,000 people they are going to go for the 1,000 people.

Couple gets power back right after interview about living without it.

