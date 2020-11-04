GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motor vehicle incident knocked out power for homes and a busy shopping center in Greensboro on Saturday morning, according to the Duke Energy power outage map.

579 customers lost power, including stores and houses located on both sides of New Garden Road, just south of Joseph M Bryan Blvd.

The power outage was first reported at 4:22 a.m.

At last check, Duke Energy reports that crews are on the way, and power is expected to be restored around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The only information we have at this time about the cause of the power outage is that a vehicle damaged Duke Energy's equipment, according to the utility company's outage map.