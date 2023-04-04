x
Crash causes power outage, road closures near E. Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the crash caused road closures in the area due to traffic lights not working.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a crash involving property damage has caused a power outage near East Gate City Boulevard where streets are closed in both directions Tuesday. 

East Gate City Boulevard is closed in both directions between Sevier Street and High Street. Bennett Street is also closed both directions between Bragg Street and Gorrell Street. 

Traffic has been diverted in the affected areas. 

It is unknown how long the streets will be closed. Drivers are asked to avoid this area. 

