GREENSBORO, N.C. — About 1,000 people in Guilford County are without power after a car accident in Summerfield, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

State Highway Patrol says it was caused by a single-car accident on Highway 150 between Torscona Trace and Martin Lake Road

Duke Energy says the power should be back on by 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Follow us online and on-air for the latest.

