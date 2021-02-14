Thousands of people still without power Valentine's Day morning

Duke Energy's Jeff Brooks told WFMY News 2 Sunday morning that Triad crews called in 300 additional crews from other regions to help in the restoration efforts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of people in the Triad Sunday woke up without power again, all stemming from icy weather conditions that began Saturday.

Duke Energy crews have been on the scene since early Saturday morning trying to restore power. Downed power lines and falling trees from the ice caused a lot of these outages.

Duke Energy's Jeff Brooks told WFMY News 2 Sunday morning that Triad crews called in 300 additional crews from other regions to help in the restoration efforts.

"So in Guilford County there are more than 1,100 outages affecting around 46,000 customers. So that's an average of about four to five customers per outage. Of course there are many outages out there that will restore hundreds when restored, others that might only restore a handful of customers. But they all have to be restored for everyone to have power.”

At last check at 10:14 a.m. Sunday morning, Guilford County now has 41,753 customers without power.

Forsyth County has nearly 9,257 people without power, Alamance County has 4,100 people without power and Rockingham County has 14,662.