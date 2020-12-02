GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy says they have crews on their way to fix a large power outage in Greensboro. It was reported around 12:45 p.m.

Duke Energy says it was caused by something coming into contact with the power lines. But they don't have word on what that was, yet.

3,563 customers don't have power as of last check. The power company estimates it will have power back up at 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

