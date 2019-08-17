GREENSBORO, N.C. — At the height of a power outage Saturday afternoon more than 10,000 people or businesses in northwest Greensboro were in the dark. It came during a brief storm that rolled through the area.

Duke Energy says the outages were caused by fallen trees damaging their equipment. They didn't give specifics on the location of the damaged equipment.

Duke Energy's outage maps showed around 10,250 people were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Several traffic lights were seen to be out around North Battleground Avenue, causing havoc on the roads. Surrounding businesses and homes were also impacted.

