Power is slowly being restored after the entire town of Pleasant Garden left in the dark after severe weather

Downburst winds left behind damage equivalent to a weak tornado throughout Pleasant Garden in southern Guilford County.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Many in the small Guilford County town of Pleasant Garden are still in the dark after severe weather caused tens of thousands of power outages.

The storm that moves through on Tuesday afternoon was capable of producing winds in excess of 80mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Throughout the town, there are still down trees and power lines.

Neeley Road and Appatomatix Road were both closed on Wednesday afternoon.

Duke Energy crews were working to replace several broken power piles as power lines lay across the roadway.

Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, says they are hoping to have power restored for most customers by midnight on Wednesday.

However, some repairs could take longer, depending on the extent of the damage to their equipment.

Pleasant Garden Fire Chief Chad Garrett says they were working throughout the day on Tuesday to respond to call after call.

Most of those calls were for downed trees and powerlines.

They also responded to carbon monoxide alarms and fire calls but none of the calls resulted in any injuries.

Garrett says they were able to rely on neighboring agencies, including Alamance Fire and Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire, for assistance.

He says within an hour, their call volume multiplied to more then 7-times what they were typically receive in a given day.

"We could we couldn’t get a lot of places yesterday because of the trees are in the road. We were calling other jurisdictions to come in and tried to get him from their way, but they would get blocked coming in to," said Garrett. "I don’t remember nothing lately that came in that quick hit us and was gone."

Garrett reminds residents to avoid contact with power lines or trees that may have fallen on a power line.