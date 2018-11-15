MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be discussing how crews are preparing for winter weather in Guilford County on Thursday morning.

But we got a sneak preview.

NCDOT officials tell WFMY News 2 that every county in North Carolina has a "Winter Weather Prep Day." Guilford County is one of the only counties that has yet to have that prep day, but it will take place Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The prep day consists of checking vehicles, equipment, and making sure all supplies are readily available.

For the upcoming winter weather, the DOT says they will have small crews in several counties salting and sanding the roads on a need-basis. Brine will not be used because it would just wash away with the rain.

We also caught up with Surry County Emergency Services to see how they are preparing.

"Most of what we expect here is in the northwest portion of the county like the Lowgap community," Emergency Services Director John Shelton said.

Shelton says power outages and downed trees could be a concern.

"If we get any wind we’re gonna have a lot of trees down probably some power outages. If the ice overloads a lot of the trees it makes them heavy, they’re already weak from all the weather we’ve had recently so the root systems are not good so we might have some trees down."

But Shelton said they are more than prepared for whatever weather comes.

"All of our crews are on standby to be able to come in and assist in the event things start to get rushed with this so we are prepared."

