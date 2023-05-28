Majority of Greensboro outages resolved, according to Duke

Thousands were without power in Greensboro due to fallen trees.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE at 11:15 p.m.: The majority of Greensboro power outages have been resolved. The largest one that remains is on Walker Avenue between South Elam Avenue and Warren St.

As the rain continues to pour down in the Gate City, several thousand Duke Energy customers are experiencing power outages, according to the Duke Energy website.

The reports of the outages came between 7:57 p.m. and 8:03 p.m., depending on the zone.

The outages are expected to be resolved between 11:15 p.m. and 12:15 a.m., according to Duke.

Several of the outages were caused by "fallen trees or limbs" that damaged powerlines or equipment, according to Duke.

