Crews restore power, remove damage ahead of storms Wednesday night

First responders, tree removal services and Duke Power work to restore power and remove lingering debris after Tuesday storms roll through Triad.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — From power outages to thousands of lightning strikes, many spent the day dealing with the aftermath of a heavy storm in the Triad Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, fire crews were called to a house in Winston-Salem after they said a lightning strike caught a Pheasant Lane home on fire.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of flames coming from the rooftop as firefighters pulled out a ladder and tried to put the fire out from above.

Thankfully no one was injured but the fire department said the home will need to be torn down.

WSFD said that wasn't the only damage they came across. Fire Captain Desmond Teal said crews were in storm mode all Tuesday night and responded to at least six fire calls.

Teal said while it doesn't happen often, it's not uncommon to see a fire start the way it did last night.

"I've been in the service for 15 years and I've probably been on five or ten of them if I had to guess, but lightning strikes aren't uncommon on houses," Teal said.

In Greensboro, Erin Williams saw a transformer catch fire after another lightning strike. She shared a picture of it.

"My son and I were at the drive-through at Sheetz at New Garden and Jefferson Road, we saw that huge lightning come down and it was immediately followed by a car shaking, explosion, and a fireball shooting off in the air," Williams said.

Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson with Duke Energy said a majority of the power outages across the Triad were in Forsyth and Guilford Counties. Many of them have since been resolved.

Brooks said storms like last night are a good reminder to always have a plan for if your power does go out.

"There are two big culprits with these types of thunderstorms and they're typically high winds, which brings down tree limbs and tree branches, and then there can be outages from lightning, and we have a lot of protections in place to strengthen against both of those types of elements," Brooks said.

Triad tree service companies have been trying to beat the next round of storms.

Robbie Shelton, the owner of Shelton Tree Service, said the phone started ringing at 10 o'clock Tuesday night and has been non-stop ever since.

Shelton's crews were working to get a tree off of a Guilford County home before more rain comes Wednesday. Shelton said when you contact them for tree removal, they try to get to you ASAP, but sometimes when they're busy, it won't be immediate.

Their first priority is when trees fall on homes. Shelton said they haven't seen any big trees falling on homes or driveways from Tuesday's storms but have still been dealing with damage. Although summer can be busy with storms, it's just another season for this crew.

"It's always springtime that's more consistent work," Shelton said. "I guess people are outside when the leaves come out, you can tell what's dead and what's not."

Shelton said one thing homeowners can do throughout the year is make sure they are cutting off dead limbs. Shelton has been doing tree removal for almost 40 years and likes that every day is different -- but it can also be dangerous.

"Well lots of things, snakes, bees fractured trees, the most dangerous is trees on structures because you’re trying to be gentle with what's left of the house not doing any more damage," Shelton said.