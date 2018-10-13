GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Michael was a Tropical Storm when it moved fast and furiously through the Triad area Thursday afternoon.

The storm brought historic flooding and damage that has left thousands of homes and businesses without power for days.

Most of the floodwater has receded but the power outages are ongoing, much is the case after any major storm or natural disaster.

Although it only takes seconds to lose power, here's what it takes to restore it.

One really important customer responsibility to keep in mind:

If a meter box is pulled from a customer's home, they would need to re-install it before power can be restored. That is not a service Duke Energy offers; instead a customer would have to call an electrician.

Before Your Power Is Restored, You Have To Fix Your Meter Box

The restoration process is more than just replacing a power pole and cables:

Keep in mind every situation and scene is different. There are a lot of variables they see, which most of us at home don't, that factor into how quickly power can be restored.

That said, once a storm or natural disaster has passed, power crews go in and assess the areas for broken poles, lines down, trees down and things that will need to be removed in order to begin working.

In some situations parts of buildings may be down or collapsed onto a line.

Duke Energy has an entire section, with downloadable graphic, on their website that explains their process. In part it states: Duke Energy focuses on restoring power in a sequence that enables power restoration to public health and safety facilities and to the greatest number of customers as safely and quickly as possible.

A typical sequence of activities, many of which occur simultaneously :

Public safety situations – Locate downed power lines and make sure electricity is no longer flowing through the wires.

Transmission, substation equipment and main distribution lines – These serve large numbers of customers and large geographic areas, and must be restored first to keep electricity flowing from power plants to neighborhoods.

Essential facilities – Emergency service and critical infrastructure such as hospitals, law enforcement, fire departments and water treatment facilities.

Distribution lines – We work to get the largest number of customers back on as quickly as possible.

Spoken power words (understand power crews language)

Duke Energy: Generation sources - Power plants

Transmission lines - Lines that supply power to a large number of customers and large geographic areas

Substation - Where voltage is lowered

Main distribution lines - Power lines that deliver electricity to large subdivisions and commercial areas

Power pole - No explanation needed

Local distribution or tap line - The type of line that runs along neighborhood streets

Transformer - reduces service voltage to individual households and businesses – may also be padmounted on the ground)

Service lines - Power lines that runs juice to individual homes

Source: Dukeenergy.com

Read: What to do when the power goes out during a storm

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-769-3766 (1-800-POWERON)

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

One Graphic that explains the power restoration process.

Duke Energy Explains How Power is Restored

WATCH: Amtrak Conductor nails it when going through railroad crossing with no power.

