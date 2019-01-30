GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy has restored power in the Friendly Avenue area, including Friendly Center. That’s after an outage earlier Tuesday night that left more than 700 without power.

Meredith Archie, with Duke Energy, told WFMY News 2 the outage occurred in a large circuit.

The Friendly Center management sent WFMY News 2 this statement in a Facebook direct message after we inquired about the outage:

"The center, along with the surrounding areas of this sector of Greensboro were impacted by the power outage. Duke Energy is working to restore the power and has provided an ETA of 9:30pm. Friendly Center is temporarily closed and will reopen as quickly as possible. Some retailers may have varied operations based on generator power and protocols."

Greensboro Police Watch Operations said they did not receive any calls about an accident involving a utility pole in the area.