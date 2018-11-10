Thousands are without power in the Triad. In Greensboro alone, there are almost 95,000 customers without electricity.

Duke Energy says customers can go to their website to get updates on power outages. For most Triad counties, there is no estimated time for when power could be restored, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

Here's what the Duke Energy outage map is reporting as of Friday morning:

Guilford County: 94,908 customers out

Forsyth County: 25,000 customers out

Davidson County: 8,436 customers out

Alamance County: 24,364 customers out

Rockingham County: 24,000 customers out

Randolph County: 11,734 customers out

Stokes County: 4,449 customers out

Davie County: 3,148 customers out

