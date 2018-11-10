Thousands are without power in the Triad. In Greensboro alone, there are almost 95,000 customers without electricity.
Duke Energy says customers can go to their website to get updates on power outages. For most Triad counties, there is no estimated time for when power could be restored, according to the Duke Energy outage map.
Here's what the Duke Energy outage map is reporting as of Friday morning:
Guilford County: 94,908 customers out
Forsyth County: 25,000 customers out
Davidson County: 8,436 customers out
Alamance County: 24,364 customers out
Rockingham County: 24,000 customers out
Randolph County: 11,734 customers out
Stokes County: 4,449 customers out
Davie County: 3,148 customers out
