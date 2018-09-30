RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- Saturday, a Powerball drawing resulted in a $2 million and $50,000 win in North Carolina!

The $2 million ticket was sold at the Quick Trip located on Concord Parkway South in Concord.

The lucky winning numbers were 9-17-34-59-64 for the white balls and 22 for the red Powerball.

The North Carolina win of $2 million was the biggest prize won nationally in Saturday's drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million! Then because the ticket had the Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X Multiplier was drawn.

The ticket beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million!

The $50,000 ticket was sold at the Circle K on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro!

This ticket matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball drawn, which beat odds of 1 in 913,129.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize!

The jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing has reached $229 million, worth $134.3 million cash.

