Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots top half a billion in time for the holidays

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $264 million and the Powerball jackpot is at $262 million.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video featured is from August 2020 and talks about how the state uses lottery money for schools.

It could be a very “Merry Christmas” indeed for someone over the holidays!

The Powerball and Mega Millions are delivering dueling jackpots for the holidays together totaling more than a half-billion dollars.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is at $264 million with an annuity worth $199.8 million in cash. The amount for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is at $262 million with an annuity of $199.4 million in cash.

“Either of these jackpots would be a life-changing gift for the holidays,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery said. “It would be exciting for someone in North Carolina to win one and have their holiday dreams come true.”

Mega Millions prizes range from $2 to $1 million and Powerball prizes range from $4 to $1 million.