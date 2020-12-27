x
Powerball ticket sold in Forsyth County wins $1 million prize!

The winner bought the ticket at the Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem. Players who bought tickets at the location should check their numbers!

RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone who purchased a $2 Powerball ticket at a Forsyth County convenience store won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing!

The winner bought the ticket at the Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 10-24-27-35-53, to beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million.

Powerball players who purchased tickets at the Circle K should check their numbers! The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

In addition, a second lucky Powerball player in North Carolina won a $50,000 prize in the drawing. The winning ticket was bought at the Circle K on Leonardo Drive in Durham. The $2 ticket matched four numbers on the white ball and the Powerball.

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, no one won the Powerball jackpot in the drawing. Wednesday’s jackpot climbs to $363 million as an annuity, or $279.2 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

