COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powerball players - check your tickets!

One South Carolina resident has won $2 million after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The lucky ticket holder matched 5 of the 6 Powerball numbers to win the prize.

Normally, matching 5 of the 6 numbers would earn you $1 million, but this player bought the "PowerPlay" option for an additional $1. By doing that, that player doubled their prize winnings to $2 million.

Here are the Powerball numbers from Wednesday, July 3:

They are 40 - 43 - 45 - 50 - 61 and the Powerball number 25.

No one won the jackpot prize after Wednesday's drawing, so the jackpot total raises to an estimated $165 million. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, July 6.