The modernization of these facilities makes them more susceptible to hackers. It could lead to massive outages that could take days or months to respond to.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks.



Officials say firearms were used to help disable equipment at a substation in Moore County. It could have easily happened as oftentimes substations just have cameras and motion sensors. But they usually don't have a person guarding the facility. And it's not just physical security.

And there's a lot to protect.



Duke Energy manages 32,000 miles of transmission lines that feed into some 5,000 substations all making it easy for an unbeknownst attack.





