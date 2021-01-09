‘Pray for the ones that made it out. Pray for the ones in jail,’ Parents reunite with students following deadly Mount Tabor High shooting

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” Tim Sears said while waiting to reunite with his daughter.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Parents and caregivers waited hours before they reunited with their children following a deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School.

Police escorted buses to reunite students with their parents. Some parents waited hours in the Harris Teeter parking lot on Peace Haven Road.

Tim Sears was one of the parents waiting for his daughter to arrive following the school shooting.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” he said. “So, fortunately, she was texting with me and she’s safe, that’s the good part. She has been communicating with me and is safe.”

Parents and caregivers became emotional as their children safe and sound stepped off school buses and into their arms.

One grandmother said, “Just pray for the family. Pray for the ones that made it out. Pray for the ones that just went to jail. Pray for the family that actually lost their child cause we were fortunate not to lose y’all.”

The woman became emotional while thinking about what could have happened to her grandchildren.

“Somebody else lost their child but they can’t bring their child back but we can,” she said.