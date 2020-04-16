MADISON, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a different story.

You may have seen signs like these popping up around the Triad.

Signs & Trophies LLC

As you can see the sign encourages everyone that this too shall pass. But we wanted to know where they came from.

We spoke with Jason Hazlip from the company that distributes them. He told us the sign was designed by a woman with health conditions. People have been seeing them and then ordering them which has only increased their spread.



Signs & Trophies creates more than just this type of sign. They also design signs for local colleges and schools like the ones below.

Signs created by Signs & Trophies. They're known for distributing the "Praying 4U" signs.

The signs are spreading positivity in more than one way. Hazlip says the sales are helping keep them afloat during the pandemic. Trophy sales have dropped because of the need for social distancing. But the signs themselves are just another reminder that "this too shall pass."

