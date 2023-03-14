Precor Manufacturing in Whitsett closing in October

123 employees will be laid off due to the restructuring of the company.

WHITSETT, N.C. — Precor Manufacturing is permanently closing its doors in Whitsett on Oct. 31, ending 123 jobs.

The manufacturing company said the employees began "separating" from the company on March 9 with all separations being complete by Oct. 31.

Precor wrote the layoff is taking place "due to a business restructuring".

Almost 60 of the jobs affected were those who were General Production or Assembly Technicians.

"We can confirm that we eliminated a number of positions across Precor," said the Precor spokesperson. "These decisions are never easy, and we want to acknowledge the work and contributions of the colleagues who have been directly impacted. The goal of the changes we are making is to strengthen our operations, return Precor to growth and ensure we are delivering on the needs of our customers.”

