WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday was moving day for 36 preemie babies at Brenner Children's Hospital, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The babies are now settling into a brand new 34,000 square-foot NICU within the hospital.

The space features 51 private rooms, two of which are just for twins.

Mommies got to spend some time with their babies as nearly 250 nurses and physicians helped families make the transition into the new facility.

The hospital says this is also the first NICU in the country to use an FDA-approved device that analyzes mommy's breast milk to make sure baby is getting specific nutrients needed for the best start in life.