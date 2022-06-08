Pregnant mom, her two kids left homeless after house fire in Burlington

A few dogs were killed in a house fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's note: The video featured is about house fire safety.

A pregnant woman and her two daughters were displaced after their home caught on fire.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon at their home on Basin Creek Road in Burlington, according to fire crews.

The expectant mother, Christy Diane, and her husband, Patrick Childress, lived with their two daughters, a grandmother, and an aunt at the home.

Nobody was inside the house, but their dogs died in the fire.

The family said nothing is salvageable, everything is completely damaged.

Firefighters are trying to get more details on what may have caused the fire.